1712695267

Southampton vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 18:45
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712695258

Southampton vs Coventry City

Match ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.

9 April 2024 21:40
1712695228

Southampton vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.

9 April 2024 21:40
1712695194

Southampton vs Coventry City

James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 April 2024 21:39
1712694991

Southampton vs Coventry City

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 April 2024 21:36
1712694954

Southampton vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694666

Southampton vs Coventry City

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 April 2024 21:31
1712694507

Southampton vs Coventry City

Foul by Joe Rothwell (Southampton).

9 April 2024 21:28
1712694451

Southampton vs Coventry City

Substitution, Southampton. Shea Charles replaces Will Smallbone.

9 April 2024 21:27
1712694441

Southampton vs Coventry City

Substitution, Southampton. Joe Rothwell replaces Ché Adams.

9 April 2024 21:27
1712694412

Southampton vs Coventry City

Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Joe Aribo.

9 April 2024 21:26

