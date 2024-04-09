Southampton vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Match ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.
Southampton vs Coventry City
James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Southampton).
Southampton vs Coventry City
Substitution, Southampton. Shea Charles replaces Will Smallbone.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Substitution, Southampton. Joe Rothwell replaces Ché Adams.
Southampton vs Coventry City
Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Joe Aribo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies