Southampton vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Fulham today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Wilson and Willian come into Marco Silva’s side, replacing Sasa Lukic and the absent club captain Antonee Robinson. Sessegnon will move from the right side of attack to left-back, showcasing his versatility.
Simon Rusk makes one change to the side that drew with West Ham, as Stewart comes in for club top scorer Paul Onuachu, who is missing from the Saints squad.
FULHAM SUBS: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore, Carlos Vinicius, Jorge Cuenca, Sasa Lukic, Timothy Castagne, Steven Benda, Emile Smith Rowe.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Ryan Sessegnon, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Andreas Pereira, Sander Berge; Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson, Willian; Raul Jimenez.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Cameron Archer, Tyler Dibling, Welington, Jay Robinson.
SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-2-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis; Ryan Manning, Lesley Ugochukwu, Flynn Downes, Kyle Walker-Peters; Mateus Fernandes, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Ross Stewart.
Marco Silva’s Fulham sit ninth in the Premier League after back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea, losing ground on the teams chasing European spots. The Cottagers haven’t suffered three consecutive losses since December 2023 and will be aiming to get back on track with a win on the south coast this afternoon. The last time these two sides met at St Mary’s, Fulham’s 2-0 victory sealed Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.
Southampton head into their final five games with their fate already sealed: relegation. Interim manager Simon Rusk will be eager to end the season on a positive note and lift the Saints off the 11-point mark - a total that matches the joint-lowest in Premier League history. They come into this match following a 1-1 draw with West Ham, but are still searching for their first victory since early February.
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of this Premier League clash between Southampton and Fulham at the St Mary’s Stadium
