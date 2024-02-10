Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578644

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578535

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:22
1707578514

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

10 February 2024 15:21
1707578489

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:21
1707578310

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578147

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707578034

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Offside, Southampton. Ryan Fraser is caught offside.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707577944

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.

10 February 2024 15:12
1707577897

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

10 February 2024 15:11
1707577836

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:10
1707577710

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton).

10 February 2024 15:08

