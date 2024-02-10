Southampton vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Offside, Southampton. Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt missed. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton).
