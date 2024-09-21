Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726926304

Southampton vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

1726926194

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Wood, Joe Aribo, Lesley Ugochukwu, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton Diaz, Maxwell Cornet, Ross Stewart.

21 September 2024 14:43
1726926180

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Yukinari Sugawara, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Charlie Taylor; Flynn Downes, Mateus Fernandes; Adam Lallana, Tyler Dibling, Ryan Fraser; Cameron Archer.

21 September 2024 14:43
1726925891

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

Kieron McKenna, like his counterpart, has had a tough start to the season but can boast two important points from the opening four games. Although it is still early in the season, Ipswich sit outside of the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw away at Brighton in their last game. They have shown glimpses of quality in attack after scoring early against Manchester City and Fulham, but they couldn’t capitalise on their advantages. Similarly to Southampton, Ipswich will see this game as a big chance to get their first win of the season after coming close in recent weeks.

21 September 2024 14:38
1726925880

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

Russell Martin has had a torrid start to this Premier League season; Southampton sit in the pits of the table, only saved from the bottom spot due to goal difference. They have lost all four of their games in the league and have only scored once. In their previous game, they saw a first-half penalty saved by Manchester United’s Andre Onana before conceding minutes later. They went on to lose the game 3-0 to further dampen spirits on the South Coast. Today will be seen as a huge opportunity to pick up their first points of the season as they face a fellow promoted team.

21 September 2024 14:38
1726925439

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

The last time these two sides faced each other was on the 1st of April, when both teams were in the Championship. The game ended in a 3-2 win to Ipswich, which completed the double over Southampton for the campaign after a 1-0 win earlier in the season. There have only been six head-to-head meetings since 2011, and the results have been evenly split, with both teams winning two games and two games ending in a draw.

21 September 2024 14:30
1726925153

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

Hello and welcome to live text commentary of this Premier League clash between Southampton and Ipswich at St. Mary’s Stadium!

21 September 2024 14:25
1726920013

Southampton vs Ipswich Town

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

21 September 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in