Southampton vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Wood, Joe Aribo, Lesley Ugochukwu, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton Diaz, Maxwell Cornet, Ross Stewart.
SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Yukinari Sugawara, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Charlie Taylor; Flynn Downes, Mateus Fernandes; Adam Lallana, Tyler Dibling, Ryan Fraser; Cameron Archer.
Kieron McKenna, like his counterpart, has had a tough start to the season but can boast two important points from the opening four games. Although it is still early in the season, Ipswich sit outside of the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw away at Brighton in their last game. They have shown glimpses of quality in attack after scoring early against Manchester City and Fulham, but they couldn’t capitalise on their advantages. Similarly to Southampton, Ipswich will see this game as a big chance to get their first win of the season after coming close in recent weeks.
Russell Martin has had a torrid start to this Premier League season; Southampton sit in the pits of the table, only saved from the bottom spot due to goal difference. They have lost all four of their games in the league and have only scored once. In their previous game, they saw a first-half penalty saved by Manchester United’s Andre Onana before conceding minutes later. They went on to lose the game 3-0 to further dampen spirits on the South Coast. Today will be seen as a huge opportunity to pick up their first points of the season as they face a fellow promoted team.
The last time these two sides faced each other was on the 1st of April, when both teams were in the Championship. The game ended in a 3-2 win to Ipswich, which completed the double over Southampton for the campaign after a 1-0 win earlier in the season. There have only been six head-to-head meetings since 2011, and the results have been evenly split, with both teams winning two games and two games ending in a draw.
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of this Premier League clash between Southampton and Ipswich at St. Mary’s Stadium!
