Southampton vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Leicester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SOUTHAMPTON (5-4-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Manning, Yukinari Sugawara; Mateus Fernandes, Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Tyler Dibling; Cameron Archer
This match features two teams who came up from the Championship last term - Leicester as champions, and Southampton as the play-off winners. The pair are facing off in domestic league play for the 11th season running. Neither have had a stellar start to the campaign so far though. Leicester sit 15th in the league going into this match, having won just once. That came in the Foxes' last game before the international break, where they defeated Bournemouth 1-0. As for Southampton, they have just one point, and are sitting in 19th spot. Their most recent Premier League outing was a 3-1 reverse to Arsenal.
Hello to one and all, and welcome to this live text commentary for the Premier League match between Southampton and Leicester. We are a little less than an hour from kick-off from St. Mary's Stadium. Stick around for some pre-match information - including the line-ups - and then I will be providing commentary throughout what should be an intriguing game.
