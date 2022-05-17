Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s side head into tonight’s fixture four points adrift at the top, having played one game less, and know a surprise defeat would see Pep Guardiola’s side crowned champions. Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both picked up knocks during the club’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend. Klopp has suggested he could make several more changes to his starting line-up due to the short turnaround as the Champions League final against Real Madrid looms at the end of the month.
Southampton have avoided the threat of relegation despite a somewhat disappointing campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sit 15th in the table but have taken just one point from their last four league fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend compounding their recent woes. Can they produce a seismic upset to decide the season with a game to spare, though?
Follow all the action live below:
Southampton vs Liverpool
Southampton have lost eight of the last nine league meetings between the teams with the exception in that run being a 1-0 home victory in January 2021 courtesy of an early Danny Ings goal.
The Saints can win a home league match against Liverpool in successive seasons for the first time since 2003-04 and 2004-05 but Liverpool defeated Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture last November.
Klopp remembers 2018/19 title race
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been in this position before. Trailing Manchester City until the last day of the 2018/19 season where both teams won and the Reds missed out on the title by just one point.
Something similar seems to be taking shape this year too and Jurgen Klopp spoke about his memories of that previous title race saying:
“It was the last matchday when they played Brighton, right? Brighton went 1-0 up, I could hear it in the stadium, I didn’t know they were 1-0 but I thought, ‘Probably they scored.’ I knew in that moment it’s too early, it doesn’t help. If we would have heard that sound in the 90th minute, I would have probably celebrated myself. So it was clear that City can respond. It was the last home game, so we had the walk and the only thing I felt was pride of the boys, incredible season, wow, all these kind of things.
“It was not a massive disappointment because it was not a surprise really that it happens. But the season was more a surprise than [the] finishing of the season, to be honest. The way the boys performed, the way we learned to put consistency in our performances, that made all the difference. And I knew in that moment we will get another chance, and obviously in life it’s all about timing. If we would have this year already 98 points or whatever, then we could become champions. At that time it was not possible with that amount of points. It’s all fine.
“I’m looking forward to the game tomorrow. Is it a chance, a big chance? I wouldn’t say so because I don’t know when City dropped points the last time two games in a row historically. So Aston Villa has to play in midweek when they are not used to that. As much as I’m sure they’re all professionals and these kind of things, they want to go at City, but City is a pretty good football team. So, I don’t expect City to drop points there. But that has no influence on our game for tomorrow. We know in an ideal world we go in the last matchday and are one point behind. That would be, from today’s point of view, the perfect scenario and that’s what we try to do.”
Saints playing ‘Champions League final’ against Liverpool says Hasenhuttl
Ralph Hasenhuttl says that this evening’s fixture is the equivalent of a Champions League final for his team as they have to contend with a Liverpool side who will play in Europe’s premium fixture later this month.
“They [the players] know how tough it is against the Champions League finalists. But it’s our Champions League final, if you want.” said the Southampton boss. “We are going for this with everything we have. And the team that is on the pitch is the team that will do everything to make them [the fans] proud. “The time you have on the ball will not be that high, I think. We know this, but you also have to play football in the right moments or otherwise you are struggling for defending. “So, play in the spaces you can play football and finally, be aware of the qualities they have.”
Jurgen Klopp expects to have to make changes for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to have to make a number of changes for his side’s crucial Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday.
The FA Cup winners are back in action on the south coast just three days after Saturday’s draining success over Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.
Key pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk were both forced off with injuries during the weekend showpiece and Andy Robertson, who withdrew with cramp, may not be risked.
A must win game for Liverpool
Liverpool trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by four points, with the trip to Southampton their game in hand.
Defeat at St Mary’s Stadium would end their title chances but a draw could be equally destructive. If Liverpool pick up one point tonight they will mathematically still be in the title race but their hopes of lifting the trophy will be shattered.
Man City have a goal difference of +7 on the Reds meaning Liverpool would have to put at least that many past Wolves without reply on Sunday and also hope City lose to Aston Villa.
Even if Liverpool win tonight, they are banking on Villa getting a result against the Premier League leaders. If City win on Sunday the title is theirs, anything less and Jurgen Klopp’s men are in with a chance.
That goal difference remains a problem though and Klopp will be hoping his team can get ahead early this evening and run up a sizeable lead to reduce the deficit.
Hasenhuttl on achieving ‘big’ things
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident that his team can get a positive result against Liverpool tonight and pointed to the Saints’ other performances against ‘big six’ teams as confirmation of his team’s determination.
“I think we have shown in the past that we can be committed in these games,” he said. “When I remember these games this season at home against the big teams, I remember the Tottenham game where we were one man down.
“We did a fantastic job against Arsenal. We have one [draw] against Man City. We have drawn against Man United.
“So we have shown against the top teams that we can, together, achieve something very big. And this is what we need on Tuesday evening.”
Klopp on Salah and Van Dijk
Jurgen Klopp gave an update yesterday on the fitness of Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk after both players were subbed off in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.
"The target is they could be involved again at the weekend," said Klopp. "It’s very positive. We’re realistic about the Wolves game, but for tomorrow, [we’d] rather not."
That means that the Reds will need to defeat Southampton tonight without two of their most influential players in order to keep the title race alive.
