Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into tonight’s fixture four points adrift at the top, having played one game less, and know a surprise defeat would see Pep Guardiola’s side crowned champions. Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both picked up knocks during the club’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend. Klopp has suggested he could make several more changes to his starting line-up due to the short turnaround as the Champions League final against Real Madrid looms at the end of the month.

Southampton have avoided the threat of relegation despite a somewhat disappointing campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sit 15th in the table but have taken just one point from their last four league fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend compounding their recent woes. Can they produce a seismic upset to decide the season with a game to spare, though?

Follow all the action live below: