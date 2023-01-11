Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton host Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with Pep Guardiola’s side hoping to soon reach their sixth final in eight seasons.

Nathan Jones has not enjoyed a good run since taking over as Saints boss and the fans have sounded their disapproval of his methods more than once.

The club last reached the final of this competition in 2017 when they were beaten by Man United, but this year their focus is more likely to be on simply surviving in the Premier League.

This match for City comes sandwiched between big games against Chelsea and local rivals United, but they’ll still want to progress and keep fighting on multiple fronts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Southampton play Man City on Wednesday 11 January 2023 with kick-off set for 8pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Southampton remain without a string of potential starters including full-back Tino Livramento, centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap and winger Theo Walcott. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also out.

The only definite absentee for City is Ruben Dias, though it’s likely a number of fringe players or occasional starters could line up for Guardiola. Stefan Ortega should start in goal therefore, with Sergio Gomez and Cole Palmer among the others hoping to get significant game time.

Predicted lineups

SOU - Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Adams

MCI - Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva, Palmer, Grealish, Alvarez

Odds

Saints 14/1

Draw 6/1

City 1/4

Prediction

Another semi-final beckons for Pep and his team, while Jones will have to face more fan unrest. Southampton 0-4 Man City.