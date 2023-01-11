Carabao Cup draw: When will the semi-finals be drawn?
The Carabao Cup is heating up as the list of contenders is narrowed down
The Carabao Cup returns this week with the quarter-final stage of the competition.
There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round.
Manchester City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in the previous four seasons - and it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are strong favourites.
On Tuesday night Newcastle swept Leicester aside as Manchester United beat Charlton to reach the semi-finals. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 11 January, following the last two remaining quarter-final ties.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Manchester United
2. Newcastle United
3. Nottingham Forest or Wolverhampton Wanderers
4. Southampton or Manchester City
Carabao Cup odds (before quarter-finals)
Manchester City - 5/6
Manchester United - 5/2
Newcastle - 9/2
Nottingham Forest - 20/1
Wolves - 25/1
Southampton - 33/1
What matches are on this week?
Wednesday 11 January
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7:45pm
Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm
Which match is on TV?
Wednesday 11 January
Southampton vs Manchester City - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
