Charlton manager Dean Holden is “proud” of his side despite their 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United.

The League one side were knocked out by an early goal from Antony and a late Marcus Rashford brace.

“I felt we were in with a shout towards the end and even if we could have gotten it to penalties,” Holden said.

“I’m disappointed that we lost the game... it’s important we try to get a winning culture into this football club. Having said that, I’m very, very proud.”

