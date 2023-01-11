Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United and Newcastle discover semi-final opponents
Which teams have reached the League Cup semi-final stage?
The Carabao Cup enters the semi-final stage following tonight’s last two quarter-finals that see Nottingham Forest take on Wolves and Southampton host Manchester City. Two of these teams will join Newcastle and Manchester United in the last four as the league cup reaches the business end of the competition.
There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round and City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in four of the previous five seasons.
On Tuesday night Newcastle swept Leicester aside as Manchester United beat Charlton to reach the semi-finals with the draw for those two matches coming up at the conclusion of tonight’s matches. The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports with the semi-final first legs scheduled in for the week commencing 23rd January.
Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final draw below, after the conclusion of Southampton vs Man City:
FT Southampton 2-0 Man City
Over at the City Ground Nottingham Forest have made it through the penalty shootout 4-3! They join Newcastle, Manchester United and Southampton in the semi-finals.
This competition has been blown wide open and any one of the four remaining teams could win it.
Full-time: Southampton 2-0 Man City
90+6 mins: There’s the whistle! What a result for Southampton! Manchester City are knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage.
Nathan Jones’ men were exceptional in the first half and aggressive took the game to City which resulted in two wonderful goals. The second half was a more defensive affair but the Saints took advantage of some slack play from Pep Guardiola’s men to cruise into the final four!
Southampton 2-0 Man City
90+3 mins: It doesn’t look as though Southampton are worried about the added time. They’ve pushed higher up the pitch, keeping the ball in City’s half and winning corners which they’re taking slowly to run down the clock.
The Saints fans are cheering their side home here.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
90 mins: James Ward-Prowse meets a Southampton clearance and works it further up the pitch before getting clattered by Rodri and winning the Saints a free kick.
The officials have signalled for six added minutes to play. That’s frankly a joke, play hasn’t stopped long enough for them to reach that high a total.
Can Southampton hold out?
Southampton 2-0 Man City
87 mins: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves has ended 1-1 at the City Ground so that quarter-final is going to a penalty shootout to decide who will be heading into the semi-finals.
At St. Mary’s Southampton look very comfortable. There shouldn’t be that much stoppage time added on and City aren’t really creating anything.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
84 mins: Mislav Orsic gets a run out for Southampton and is well applauded by the home crowd as he jogs onto the pitch. Orsic comes on to replace Adam Armstrong with a little over five minutes left to play.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
81 mins: Close! Julian Alvarez slides in to meet Ilkay Gundogan’s ball across the six-yard box. It hits a defender too which takes the sting out of the shot allowing Gavin Bazunu enough time to scramble over and smother it on the line.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
78 mins: Disallowed goal! Southampton break up the pitch quickly and send the ball into the box. It deflects off Manuel Akanji and drops to Che Adams who turns it home but gets flagged offside.
A third goal would have eased all the pressure on Southampton.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
75 mins: Ilkay Gundogan brings the ball up the pitch and combines with Nathan Ake who bombs forward on the overlap. Ake lifts a cross into the box from the wing but Duje Caleta-Car leaps highest and heads it clear for the home side.
Southampton are defending well. The longer they can kept City from the scoring the more frantic the visitors will become.
Southampton 2-0 Man City
72 mins: Brave! Rodri kick starts a Manchester City counter-attakc with a curling pass over to Julian Alvarez on the left wing. Alvarez comes inside and threads the ball over to Kevin De Bruyne on the opposite side of the pitch.
De Bruyne carries it into the box and looks to slide a pass into Erling Haaland but Gavin Bazunu leaps across the six-yard area and smothers the ball before it reaches the forward.
