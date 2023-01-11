Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United and Newcastle discover semi-final opponents

✕ Close Man United boss Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to ‘keep on scoring’ after Carabao Cup brace

The Carabao Cup enters the semi-final stage following tonight’s last two quarter-finals that see Nottingham Forest take on Wolves and Southampton host Manchester City. Two of these teams will join Newcastle and Manchester United in the last four as the league cup reaches the business end of the competition.

There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round and City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in four of the previous five seasons.

On Tuesday night Newcastle swept Leicester aside as Manchester United beat Charlton to reach the semi-finals with the draw for those two matches coming up at the conclusion of tonight’s matches. The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports with the semi-final first legs scheduled in for the week commencing 23rd January.

Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final draw below, after the conclusion of Southampton vs Man City: