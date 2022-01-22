Manchester City travel to Southampton on Saturday evening as they look to extend their handsome lead at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side lead second-placed Liverpool by 11 points and have won each of their last 12 league fixtures since losing to Crystal Palace back in October, while last weekend’s victory over Chelsea took them 14 points ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s men and seemed to wrap up the title race.

Saints, meanwhile, are ten points clear of the relegation zone in 13th and will almost certainly be spending another season in the Premier League next time around.

They were taken over by Serbian business magnate Dragan Solak for £100m at the beginning of January and will be looking to reinforce their squad before the January transfer window closes.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is the match?

Southampton vs Manchester City kicks off today, Saturday 22 January, at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remains absent for Southampton with a hamstring strain, while teenage full-back Toni Livramento is absent due to a knee strain. Moussa Djenepo is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali, meanwhile, and Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott have been struggling with illness.

Despite Algeria’s exit from AFCON, Riyad Mahrez will not be part of the travelling squad according to Guardiola, who will also be without the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko through injury. Nathan Aké has returned from a suspected positive Covid-19 case.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Broja, Adams.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden.

Odds

Southampton 11/1

Draw 11/2

Manchester City 4/13

Prediction

Manchester City’s form has been scintillating and should continue here against a team which has only won once at home in two-and-a-half months. Southampton 0-3 Manchester City.