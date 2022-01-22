Manchester City travel to the south coast on Saturday evening to try and extent their lead at the top of the Premier League by beating Southampton.

Saints held Pep Guardiola’s men to a goalless draw back in October but today’s visitors have been in scintillating form in recent months, winning their last 12 consecutive league fixtures and building up a lead of 11 points to second-placed Liverpool and 14 to Chelsea in third.

Kevin De Bruyne’s superb curling finish was enough to secure victory over the Blues last time out, and the Belgian could start up front at St. Mary’s with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden either side of him.

Saints, meanwhile, are ten points clear of the relegation battle and will almost certainly remain in the Premier League for another campaign. They were taken over by Serbian business magnate Dragan Solak for £100m at the beginning of January and will be looking to reinforce their squad before the January transfer window closes.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is the match?

Southampton vs Manchester City kicks off today, Saturday 22 January, at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remains absent for Southampton with a hamstring strain, while teenage full-back Toni Livramento is absent due to a knee strain. Moussa Djenepo is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali, meanwhile, and Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott have been struggling with illness.

Despite Algeria’s exit from AFCON, Riyad Mahrez will not be part of the travelling squad according to Guardiola, who will also be without the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko through injury. Nathan Aké has returned from a suspected positive Covid-19 case.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Broja, Adams.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden.

Odds

Southampton 11/1

Draw 11/2

Manchester City 4/13

Prediction

Manchester City’s form has been scintillating and should continue here against a team which has only won once at home in two-and-a-half months. Southampton 0-3 Manchester City.