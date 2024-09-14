✕ Close Erik ten Hag clashes with journalist after 3-0 Liverpool defeat

Manchester United claimed a morale-boosting win to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag as Southampton lost a fourth consecutive game since returning to the Premier League.

United came into the early kick-off needing a result following back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool and Southampton were handed an early chance to give Ten Hag a further problem when Diogo Dalot fouled 18-year-old winger Tyler Dibling in the penalty area.

But Cameron Archer’s effort from the spot was saved by Andre Onana and moments later the striker’s miss was punished by Matthijs de Ligt, the defender heading home from Bruno Fernandes’ excellent cross for his first United goal since signing from Bayern Munich.

Marcus Rashford then scored his first Manchester United goal since March to double the lead for the visitors. The forward was left unmarked on the edge of the box and bent a dipping shot inside Aaron Ramsdale’s post to end his scoring drought after a difficult start to the season.

Southampton offered little in the second half - in fact, Russell Martin’s side did not have another shot on goal after Archer’s penalty miss - and they were later reduced to 10 men when captain Jack Stephens was sent off for a wild lunge on Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho added a third in stoppage time as United claimed an important three points. Follow all the reaction to Manchester United’s win in our live blog, below