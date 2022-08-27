✕ Close 'Spirit high after beating Liverpool' - Ten Hag on morale-boosting win

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.

There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against Leicester City last weekend.

After a 4-1 hammering from Tottenham and a 2-2 draw with Leeds, the Saints responded to a James Maddison goal to come from behind and claim a 2-1 victory away at the Foxes thanks to Che Adams’ brace. It was their second game in a row that they’ve claim points from losing positions and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping to get stuck into this shaky Manchester United side this afternoon.

Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League: