Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
New signing Casemiro could make Premier League debut for Man Utd against Southampton
Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.
There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against Leicester City last weekend.
After a 4-1 hammering from Tottenham and a 2-2 draw with Leeds, the Saints responded to a James Maddison goal to come from behind and claim a 2-1 victory away at the Foxes thanks to Che Adams’ brace. It was their second game in a row that they’ve claim points from losing positions and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping to get stuck into this shaky Manchester United side this afternoon.
Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League:
Saints arrive at St Mary’s
Here are the Southampton players arriving at the ground ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick off. Team news is expected to come out shortly.
Southampton’s worrying home form
Southampton have lost five of their last seven home games in the Premier League with just one win and one draw in that time.
They have also conceded two or more goals in all but one of those seven matches, the exception being a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.
Ten Hag’s reaction to Liverpool victory
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is not getting carried away after his team recorded their first win of the season against Liverpool on Monday night but believes his squad can take confidence from that performance.
“Of course we can take the confidence from that game. When you beat Liverpool – I’ve said before that they were the best playing team in the world last year, then this is clearly a magnificent performance [from us].” he said after the match,
“But also we knew the week before Brentford and again for this game [against Southampton] that it’s the same.
“We have to learn from that [Liverpool] game and I’m really curious of what we will present [on Saturday], but I’m really confident that if we do the same as we did against Liverpool and we have the same attitude, fighting spirit and team cooperation then we have to win.”
Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start
Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.
The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even when setting aside unrest among the supporters with the Glazer family’s ownership.
And after conceding six goals in their opening two games, Ten Hag believes the form of David de Gea and the unfamiliarity of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez’s partnership has contributed to United’s defensive mishaps.
Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start
United have lost opening two Premier League games under Ten Hag
Back in the goals
Marcus Rashford hasn’t scored a Premier League goal away from home when starting a match since doing so against Leicester on Boxing Day in 2020.
However, he ended a goalless drought last time out by scoring the winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford and looks set to start for Manchester United again today.
Adams on a hot streak?
In their 2-1 win at Leicester, Che Adams became the first Southampton substitute to score twice in a Premier League match since Sadio Mané in March 2016 vs Liverpool.
He also bagged a brace during the week against Cambridge United in the Saints’ 3-0 victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Adams last scored in consecutive league games in February, with the second of those games coming against Manchester United.
Southampton vs Man Utd
Southampton haven’t beaten Manchester United in any of their last 12 Premier League games recording seven draws and five defeats during that run.
The Saints are also only two goals away from conceding 100 in the Premier League against the Red Devils.
Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool
As Jadon Sancho so deftly changed direction, he may well have changed the course of a season. Liverpool, like James Milner and Alisson, were left sprawling into the wrong direction and looking up at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side were finally looking forward, looking much so much better, and just picking up speed.
That was the story of this stirring 2-1 victory, that absolutely transforms the mood around these two great rivals.
United are resurgent, sparked by the electrical charge of their own acceleration. Liverpool are forced into reverse, as they struggled to keep up, and possibly forced into a crisis of their own too.
Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool
Man United 2-1 Liverpool: A fast start and a Jadon Sancho goal set the tone at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford adding a second before Mohamed Salah’s consolation
Ralph Hasenhuttl on facing Man Utd
Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, is expecting an intense game against Manchester United this afternoon and has been working on his team’s fitness in an attempt to out work the Red Devils today.
“I think it’ll be an intense game. Always when you play top teams you nedd to run, sprint more than the opponent as they have really good individuals.” said the Saints boss.
“They are strong with the ball, we can’t let them get too confident.”
Man Utd’s football director praises Casemiro
Manchester United’s football director, John Murtough, spoke after the club signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and praised the midfielder’s winning mentality.
“Casemiro is a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football; his exceptional record speaks for itself.” he said, “He complements the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character. “I know that Casemiro remains as determined as ever to be successful on the pitch and we look forward to seeing that happen in a Manchester United shirt.”
