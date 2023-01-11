✕ Close Guardiola has no concerns over Haaland's effectiveness off the ball

Southampton are hoping to inject some positivity into their shocking season when they challenge Manchester City for a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight. The Saints have struggled this year and are currently bottom of the Premier League with no wins in seven league fixtures however, they have been successful in the cup competitions.

Nathan Jones’ men have breezed into the final eight of the league cup after victories over Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Lincoln City whilst last time out they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup third round. The Saints will be hoping to continue their fine cup runs and transfer that momentum into league wins but they face a difficult challenge tonight.

Manchester City are Southampton’s opponents and they will be keen to join Newcastle and Manchester United in the final four. City have had no issues reaching this stage of the tournament despite coming up against Chelsea and Liverpool in the previous rounds. The club has won this competition four times in five years under Pep Guardiola and look on course for another trip to Wembley at the very least.

Follow all the action from the Carabao Cup quarter-final at St. Mary’s as Southampton host Manchester City: