Friday 29 March 2024 14:00

Southampton vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727175

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

First Half ends, Southampton 1, Middlesbrough 0.

29 March 2024 15:46
1711727099

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong following a fast break.

29 March 2024 15:44
1711726962

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:42
1711726878

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton).

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726868

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Attempt blocked. Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726818

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726773

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Offside, Middlesbrough. Sam Greenwood is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:39
1711726561

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726475

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726419

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Flynn Downes (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 15:33

