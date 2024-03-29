Southampton vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Attempt missed. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong following a fast break.
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Sam Greenwood is caught offside.
James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Flynn Downes (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
