Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Newcastle get back to winning ways right away, but were made to work for it at St. Mary's. They fell behind inside 10 minutes, but recovered quickly wit ha double from Isak later in the first half. A third was added a few minutes into the second period as they were able to hold off Southampton and continue their dominant record against the Saints, who lose once again. The xG at full-time reads 2.87 - 0.76 in the Magpies' favour. Thank you for tuning into this live text commentary between Southampton and Newcastle, which ends 3-1 to the visitors. All the very best, and until the next time.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Willock cuts in with his right foot and has a hit from distance. It did not miss by much, with McCarthy a bit concerned with that shot.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Archer wriggles into the Newcastle box and is able to have a go. His shot, however, goes over the bar, making it a goal-kick for Newcastle.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Longstaff is the final player to come onto the pitch in this game, taking Murphy's place.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Livramento has a go from distance after McCarthy punches out the corner. The shot was well hit, but just missed the target.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Almiron does very well to drive into the box, beating a few Southampton players before trying to get a cross in. Unfortunately for him, McCarthy comes out and denies him. Newcastle get a corner out of it though.
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Substitution Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo Adam David Lallana
Southampton vs Newcastle United
After speaking with his VAR officails, the goal is called back as Fernandes was offside at the time McCarthy played the ball to him. Newcastle escape there as they really fell asleep.
