Liveupdated

Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Newcastle get back to winning ways right away, but were made to work for it at St. Mary's. They fell behind inside 10 minutes, but recovered quickly wit ha double from Isak later in the first half. A third was added a few minutes into the second period as they were able to hold off Southampton and continue their dominant record against the Saints, who lose once again. The xG at full-time reads 2.87 - 0.76 in the Magpies' favour. Thank you for tuning into this live text commentary between Southampton and Newcastle, which ends 3-1 to the visitors. All the very best, and until the next time.

25 January 2025 16:58

Southampton vs Newcastle United

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-3 NEWCASTLE

25 January 2025 16:55

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Willock cuts in with his right foot and has a hit from distance. It did not miss by much, with McCarthy a bit concerned with that shot.

25 January 2025 16:55

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Archer wriggles into the Newcastle box and is able to have a go. His shot, however, goes over the bar, making it a goal-kick for Newcastle.

25 January 2025 16:54

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Longstaff is the final player to come onto the pitch in this game, taking Murphy's place.

25 January 2025 16:52

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Livramento has a go from distance after McCarthy punches out the corner. The shot was well hit, but just missed the target.

25 January 2025 16:51

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Almiron does very well to drive into the box, beating a few Southampton players before trying to get a cross in. Unfortunately for him, McCarthy comes out and denies him. Newcastle get a corner out of it though.

25 January 2025 16:50

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Substitution Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo Adam David Lallana

25 January 2025 16:47

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Substitution James Patrick Bree Ryan Fraser

25 January 2025 16:47

Southampton vs Newcastle United

After speaking with his VAR officails, the goal is called back as Fernandes was offside at the time McCarthy played the ball to him. Newcastle escape there as they really fell asleep.

25 January 2025 16:47

