Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.

Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”

Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full season, before back-to-back 15th-placed finishes. But there were some troubling results along the way including 9-0 thrashings at the hands of Leicester and Manchester United, and the current campaign has started poorly with Saints languishing 18th in the table.

With a six-week break now on the horizon for the World Cup, the club have taken the decision to make a change.

First-team assistant Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club, with coach Ruben Selles set to take charge of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton said in a statement: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad. However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Southampton play Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup, giving a new manager plenty of time to prepare for their next fixture, when Brighton visit St Mary’s on Boxing Day.