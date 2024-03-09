Southampton vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Southampton 1, Sunderland 0. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Sunderland. Mason Burstow is caught offside.
