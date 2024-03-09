Jump to content

Liveupdated1709997067

Southampton vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 March 2024 14:01
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709997030

Southampton vs Sunderland

Goal! Southampton 1, Sunderland 0. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

9 March 2024 15:10
1709997029

Southampton vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

9 March 2024 15:10
1709996960

Southampton vs Sunderland

Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9 March 2024 15:09
1709996955

Southampton vs Sunderland

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 March 2024 15:09
1709996861

Southampton vs Sunderland

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 March 2024 15:07
1709996711

Southampton vs Sunderland

Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).

9 March 2024 15:05
1709996683

Southampton vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.

9 March 2024 15:04
1709996593

Southampton vs Sunderland

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9 March 2024 15:03
1709996566

Southampton vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Mason Burstow (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

9 March 2024 15:02
1709996507

Southampton vs Sunderland

Offside, Sunderland. Mason Burstow is caught offside.

9 March 2024 15:01

Comments

