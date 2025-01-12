Southampton vs Swansea City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Swansea City in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Manning (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Southampton. Adam Lallana replaces Joe Aribo.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
