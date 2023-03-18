Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Saints remain bottom of the table despite an upturn in performance level under Ruben Selles; defeat last time out means they are still two points from safety but it’s so tight at the bottom that a win could see them up into 16th.
As for Spurs, three wins in their last four despite uneven performances mean they sit fourth, a point ahead of Newcastle who clinched a win on Friday night. Antonio Conte remains under pressure for a fairly poor season overall, but clinching a top-four finish remains the objective.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Tottenham name an unchanged side from the line-up that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1. Forster starts in goal behind a three-man defence comprising of Romero, Dier and Lenglet. Porro and Davies are entrusted with the wing-back positions either side of Skipp and Hojbjerg in midfield, while Son and Richarlison will do their best to supply Kane.
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Arnaut Danjuma, Emerson, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Brandon Austin.
TOTTENHAM XI (3-4-2-1): Fraser Forster; Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Pedro Porro; Son Heung-Min, Richarlison; Harry Kane.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Sekou Mara, Alex McCarthy, Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu.
SOUTHAMPTON XI (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia; Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Che Adams.
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!
Here are the teams for today!
