Liveupdated1679150944

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 March 2023 14:49
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Saints remain bottom of the table despite an upturn in performance level under Ruben Selles; defeat last time out means they are still two points from safety but it’s so tight at the bottom that a win could see them up into 16th.

As for Spurs, three wins in their last four despite uneven performances mean they sit fourth, a point ahead of Newcastle who clinched a win on Friday night. Antonio Conte remains under pressure for a fairly poor season overall, but clinching a top-four finish remains the objective.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

18 March 2023 14:48
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham name an unchanged side from the line-up that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1. Forster starts in goal behind a three-man defence comprising of Romero, Dier and Lenglet. Porro and Davies are entrusted with the wing-back positions either side of Skipp and Hojbjerg in midfield, while Son and Richarlison will do their best to supply Kane.

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Arnaut Danjuma, Emerson, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Brandon Austin.

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM XI (3-4-2-1): Fraser Forster; Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Pedro Porro; Son Heung-Min, Richarlison; Harry Kane.

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Sekou Mara, Alex McCarthy, Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu.

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

SOUTHAMPTON XI (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia; Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Che Adams.

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!

18 March 2023 14:45
Southampton vs Tottenham lineups

Here are the teams for today!

Southampton starting XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyousoussi, S Armstrong, Walcott, Adams

Tottenham starting XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Karl Matchett18 March 2023 14:44
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

18 March 2023 14:40

