(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Saints remain bottom of the table despite an upturn in performance level under Ruben Selles; defeat last time out means they are still two points from safety but it’s so tight at the bottom that a win could see them up into 16th.

As for Spurs, three wins in their last four despite uneven performances mean they sit fourth, a point ahead of Newcastle who clinched a win on Friday night. Antonio Conte remains under pressure for a fairly poor season overall, but clinching a top-four finish remains the objective.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: