Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Joe Lumley, Adam Lallana, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Cameron Archer, Ryan Fraser, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Paul Onuachu.
SOUTHAMPTON (4-5-1): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Manning; Tyler Dibling, Joe Ariba, Flynn Downes, Mateus Fernandes, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Adam Armstrong.
Spurs’ form isn’t much better coming into this game, with Ange Postecoglou’s side failing to win in their last five since thumping champions Manchester City 4-0 away from home. That’s included back-to-back 1-0 and 4-3 losses to Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively, as well as Europa League draws with Roma and Rangers last time out, and the 12th placed Lilywhites need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.
Two sides both mired in woeful runs of form meet on the south coast, with Southampton rooted to the foot of the Premier League table having won just one game all season. That came six games ago against Everton, and having lost four from five since – including a 5-1 home loss to Chelsea – Saints need to find another win from somewhere as they try and make up a gap to safety which already stands at nine points.
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture from St. Mary’s Stadium, as bottom side Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
