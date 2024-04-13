Southampton vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Southampton vs Watford
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Southampton vs Watford
Attempt missed. Vakoun Bayo (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.
Southampton vs Watford
Goal! Southampton 2, Watford 1. Ryan Porteous (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.
Southampton vs Watford
Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Southampton vs Watford
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Southampton vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
Southampton vs Watford
Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southampton vs Watford
Foul by David Brooks (Southampton).
Southampton vs Watford
Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Southampton vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ché Adams.
