Liveupdated1713019144

Southampton vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019112

Southampton vs Watford

Adam Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 April 2024 15:38
1713018962

Southampton vs Watford

Attempt missed. Vakoun Bayo (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018871

Southampton vs Watford

Goal! Southampton 2, Watford 1. Ryan Porteous (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018787

Southampton vs Watford

Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.

13 April 2024 15:33
1713018680

Southampton vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018679

Southampton vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018492

Southampton vs Watford

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018441

Southampton vs Watford

Foul by David Brooks (Southampton).

13 April 2024 15:27
1713018342

Southampton vs Watford

Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018289

Southampton vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ché Adams.

13 April 2024 15:24

