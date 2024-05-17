Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715979423

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 17 May 2024 19:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1715979384

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.

17 May 2024 21:56
1715979326

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.

17 May 2024 21:55
1715979288

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Goal! Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

17 May 2024 21:54
1715979264

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

17 May 2024 21:54
1715979178

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 May 2024 21:52
1715979134

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 May 2024 21:52
1715979120

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Shea Charles (Southampton).

17 May 2024 21:52
1715979084

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

17 May 2024 21:51
1715979065

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Samuel Edozie (Southampton).

17 May 2024 21:51
1715978983

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Andreas Weimann (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

17 May 2024 21:49

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in