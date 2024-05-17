Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Second Half ends, Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Goal! Southampton 3, West Bromwich Albion 1. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shea Charles (Southampton).
Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Samuel Edozie (Southampton).
Attempt saved. Andreas Weimann (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.
