Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Wolves force a corner after some slick play through the middle. It's taken short to Moutinho who pings it into the penalty area. Southampton clear.
Yellow Card Mario René Junior Lemina
Lemina earns a foul in the Saints' half as he's stopped by Onuachu.
Wolves have started the game on the front foot. Southampton look cautious, understandably given their current travails.
Both teams start brightly as Neves' pot shot from outside the box is blocked. Dawson closes down Perraud in Wolves' box to concede a corner. Ward-Prowse whips it in and Bednarek heads high and wide to the right of goal.
Wolves get this game underway!
