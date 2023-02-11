Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128324

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 15:12
<p>Nathan Jones, the Southampton manager, is under pressure</p>

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128308

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11 February 2023 15:11
1676128230

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves force a corner after some slick play through the middle. It's taken short to Moutinho who pings it into the penalty area. Southampton clear.

11 February 2023 15:10
1676128197

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Yellow Card Mario René Junior Lemina

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128172

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lemina earns a foul in the Saints' half as he's stopped by Onuachu.

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128123

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128099

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have started the game on the front foot. Southampton look cautious, understandably given their current travails.

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128037

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Both teams start brightly as Neves' pot shot from outside the box is blocked. Dawson closes down Perraud in Wolves' box to concede a corner. Ward-Prowse whips it in and Bednarek heads high and wide to the right of goal.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676127947

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves get this game underway!

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127663

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127662

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11 February 2023 15:01

