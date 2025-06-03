Is Spain vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain and England meet in a clash of world and European champions to decide who tops Nations League Group A3.

The Lionesses kept their hopes of qualifying for the tournament finals alive with a scintillating first-half performance against Portugal on Friday, but their hosts’ own big win over Belgium leaves Sarina Wiegman’s side needing victory in Barcelona to overhaul their opponents.

They will take confidence, though, in the 1-0 victory secured over their 2023 World Cup final conquerors at Wembley in February, while there is plenty on the line for those featuring on both sides as Euro 2025 looms.

Wiegman will confirm her squad for the tournament later this week, with those on the fringes perhaps given a final chance to impress before the travelling party to Switzerland is named.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs England?

Spain vs England is due to kick off at 6pm BST on Tuesday 3 June at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Nations League match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm BST. A livestream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Laia Codina withdrew from the Spain squad before they assembled for these fixtures, but the group appears to have no other issues after the Belgium win.

Grace Clinton is suspended for England, though Sarina Wiegman has confirmed that all of her squad are fit to feature otherwise. The England boss is also optimistic that Lauren James will be an option at the Euros having missed out on the group for these fixtures due to injury. Alessia Russo may displace Aggie Beever-Jones up front despite the Chelsea forward’s hat-trick on Friday night.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Del Castillo.

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Park; Mead, Russo, Kelly.

Odds

Spain win

Draw

England win

