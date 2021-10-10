Didier Deschamps’ glittering France squad are hoping to add another international trophy to their haul when they face Spain in tonight’s Nations League final.

Les Bleus endured an acrimonious exit at Euro 2020 this summer but looked far closer to their imperious World Cup-winning best in the second half of their semi-final against Belgium on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s capped a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

Spain produced an equally thrilling performance to secure their place in the final as Ferran Torres scored twice against European champions Italy.

Luis Enrique’s squad have history on their side, too, having only won one of their last seven meetings against France in all competitions, as they attempt to win their first trophy since 2012.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 10 October at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres came off injured after scoring twice in the semi-final but is expected to be available.

France remain without N’Golo Kante who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the international break. Aurelien Tchouameni is pushing for a starting position after an impressive cameo off the bench against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Sarabia, Torres, Oyarzabal

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Tchouameni, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Prediction

With the momentum of their fantastic second-half performance against Belgium, France may eventually edge what promises to be a thrilling final, particularly if Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema rise to the occasion, with Spain lacking quite the same cutting edge up front. Spain 1-2 France.