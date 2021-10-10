Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final.

Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off.

France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

France will have to overcome recent history, though, having won just one of their last seven meetings with Spain in all competitions.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 10 October at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres came off injured after scoring twice in the semi-final but is expected to be available.

France remain without N’Golo Kante who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the international break. Aurelien Tchouameni is pushing for a starting position after an impressive cameo off the bench against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Sarabia, Torres, Oyarzabal

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Tchouameni, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Spain: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

France: 7/5