France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final.

Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off for the European champions.

Spain head to head form on their side, too, having only lost one of their last seven meetings against France in all competitions, as they attempt to win their first trophy since 2012.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 10 October at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres came off injured after scoring twice in the semi-final but is expected to be available.

France remain without N’Golo Kante who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the international break. Aurelien Tchouameni is pushing for a starting position after an impressive cameo off the bench against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Sarabia, Torres, Oyarzabal

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Tchouameni, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Spain: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

France: 7/5