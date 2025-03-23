Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain resume their battle with the Netherlands tonight as both countries aim to secure a spot in the Nations League semi-finals.

A thrilling first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after Nico Williams had sent the Spaniards into the lead just nine minutes into the game before Cody Gakpo equalised and Tijjani Reijnders edged the Dutch ahead just after the break.

Jorrel Hato was sent off with 10 minutes to play, and will miss this game, while Mikel Merino’s 93rd minute finish ensured the tie remains on level terms.

The victor tonight will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Spain vs the Netherlands?

The second leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at Metsalla Stadium in Valencia.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Ligt, van Hecke; Frimpong, Reijnders, De Jong; Geertruida; Gakpo, Kluivert, Memphis

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Team news

Mikel Merino’s heroics in the first leg may tempt Luis de la Fuente to hand him a starting berth for this one but it seems more likely that the manager names an unchanged line-up and calls on reinforcements from the bench.

Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza are all injured and will play no part in the match.

Ryan Gravenberch, Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten all withdrew from the Netherlands squad ahead of the first leg and will not be available for the second.

Uncapped Youri Baas did not feature last time out but with Jorrel Hato suspended he might be in contention to play with Mattijs de Ligt expected to start in the back line. Jurrien Timber could also replace Hato as a more like-for-like option in defence.

Odds

Spain win 4/6

Draw 21/10

Netherlands win 7/2

