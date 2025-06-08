The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Spain vs Portugal live: Team news and line-ups as Iberian rivals vie for Nations League glory
Can a Lamine Yamal-inspired Spain defend their Nations League title against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo?
A battle of the Iberian peninsula will settle the Nations League as Spain and Portugal vie for glory in the final in Munich.
Contrasting semi-finals were nonetheless highly competitive with both Spain and Portugal progressing by a single goal, Lamine Yamal dazzling again as the European champions got the better of France in a nine-goal thriller and old-stager Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with the winner in a tighter affair against Germany. It sets up this incredibly intriguing encounter with silverware on the line and each side looking to secure their second Nations League title, with the defending champions facing the inaugural winners of 2019.
Portugal have endured some ups and downs since that success but Roberto Martinez is starting to find consistency, though he may need his side at their best to contend with Yamal and the array of attacking talent available in the Spanish squad.
Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Arena with our live blog below. Watch every Club World Cup game live on DAZN.
Spain vs Portugal
Spain and Portugal meet in a battle of Iberian nations to settle the latest edition of the Nations League.
Talismanic forwards young and old, respectively, helped settle two competitive semi-finals as Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo helped their side progress, the Barcelona teenager in fine form in a nine-goal thriller against France and veteran Ronaldo scoring the winner against hosts Germany.
It sets up an encounter between two former competition champions as Spain defend their title and Portugal return to the final for the first time since their 2019 success.
This will be the 41st international fixture between the pair, with the derby always hotly-contested.
Nations League final LIVE
Spain and Portugal tussle for the title of 2025 Nations League champions as a battle of Iberia settles the tournament in Munich. Perhaps not a prize yet that every player covets, this meeting of neighbouring nations is nonetheless sure to be hard fought as the inaugural winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, take on the European champions looking to stop Lamine Yamal and co. from retaining their crown.
Kick off is at 8pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments