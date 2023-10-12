✕ Close Clarke - Scotland will not 'sit in and defend all night' against Spain in Euro qualifier

Scotland are hoping to continue their winning start in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to Seville to take on Spain this evening.

Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March. Should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the action as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers plus get all the latest odds and tips right here: