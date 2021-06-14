✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Spain begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Luis Enrique is one of the best managers at the tournament, but his preparation has been far from ideal as he looks to revolutionise the way La Roja play football.

An outbreak of Covid-19, including positives for Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, has complicated matters for this inconsistent side, who thrashed Germany 6-0 but then failed to beat Greece earlier this year.

The former Barcelona boss has urged his squad to become leaders: “This team doesn’t need leadership, there’s 23 players who can provide that. I’m also one of the leaders, for better or worse. Every coach should be a leader but in this team, everyone should lead from the pitch. They have to get that from themselves. But our strength is our group and we’re well prepared.”

Sweden, too, have endured Covid-19 issues in the build-up to the tournament, with Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg testing positive last week and forced to go into isolation. Focus for the Swedes has been on Alexander Isak, who will step in to lead the line without veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who ended his five-year international retirement in March but had to rule himself out of Euro 2020 because of a knee injury. The 21-year-old Real Sociedad star admits he is “anxious” about performing: "It will be my first final tournament. That's what I'm most anxious about. The fact that we start out against Spain is a lot of fun, since that's where I play my day-to-day football."

Follow live updates from Spain vs Sweden at Euro 2020 below: