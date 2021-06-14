Spain vs Sweden LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the Group E action live at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville
Spain begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.
Luis Enrique is one of the best managers at the tournament, but his preparation has been far from ideal as he looks to revolutionise the way La Roja play football.
An outbreak of Covid-19, including positives for Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, has complicated matters for this inconsistent side, who thrashed Germany 6-0 but then failed to beat Greece earlier this year.
The former Barcelona boss has urged his squad to become leaders: “This team doesn’t need leadership, there’s 23 players who can provide that. I’m also one of the leaders, for better or worse. Every coach should be a leader but in this team, everyone should lead from the pitch. They have to get that from themselves. But our strength is our group and we’re well prepared.”
Sweden, too, have endured Covid-19 issues in the build-up to the tournament, with Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg testing positive last week and forced to go into isolation. Focus for the Swedes has been on Alexander Isak, who will step in to lead the line without veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who ended his five-year international retirement in March but had to rule himself out of Euro 2020 because of a knee injury. The 21-year-old Real Sociedad star admits he is “anxious” about performing: "It will be my first final tournament. That's what I'm most anxious about. The fact that we start out against Spain is a lot of fun, since that's where I play my day-to-day football."
Follow live updates from Spain vs Sweden at Euro 2020 below:
Euro 2020: Spain look to exceed expectations and make history
Spain would become the first nation to win the European Championship four times if they can add Euro 2020 to their collection. However they are widely considered only the fourth or fifth favourites behind France, England, Belgium and even Germany to go all the way and lift the trophy.
But there have been signs that they are more than capable of causing a sort of upset. For starters, Luis Enrique’s side are unbeaten in their past 23 matches, a run stretching back two and a half years.
They also demolished Germany in a 6-0 victory in the Nations League last November which sent shockwaves across Europe. If it said plenty about Germany’s frailties, that match also revealed that this young and dynamic Spanish side can be devastating when they press high and force their opponents into mistakes.
Euro 2020: Janne Andersson on Sweden’s chances versus Spain
Sweden coach Janne Andersson is quietly confident that his team can earn a result against Spain despite playing them in their own country. He has the oldest squad of all the teams that qualified for this tournament and despite the emergence of many talented youngsters the average age is still over 28.
Andersson said:
Euro 2020: Luis Enrique on building momentum
Luis Enrique says that winning the first match in a major tournament can set the tone for a team’s whole campaign and that he hopes his side can show their qualities with a win over Sweden tonight. He said:
Euro 2020: Spain vs Sweden
This will be the fourth meeting between Spain and Sweden at a major tournament. Spain have won the last two with a 2-1 victory at Euro 2008 and a 1-0 win at the 1978 World Cup.
But, Sweden won the first meeting between the two sides at a finals with a 3-1 triumph at the 1950 World Cup.
Saying that, Spain have only failed to score once in their last 12 matches against Sweden so the Swedes have their work cut out this evening.
Euro 2020: Teenager Pedri starts for Spain
Spain manager Luis Enrique gives the nod to 18-year-old Barcelona star Pedri for the country’s opening fixture versus Sweden.
Barcelona signed Pedri for £4m, rising potentially to £13m, in 2019 after just three competitive appearances for Las Palmas and things have worked out so far for the teenager with Spanish publication Marca calling him “the signing of the decade”.
He is the second youngest player to make 50 appearances for Barcelona, just ahead of Lionel Messi.
Euro 2020: Spain preparations disrupted by Covid
Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign gets underway tonight as they host Sweden at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla.
Luis Enrique’s Spanish squad have seen their preparations for their opening game rocked by positive Covid test results to Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente but thankfully a third successive day of negative results for the rest of the squad staved off the possibility of their campaign going off the rails.
Still, the two positive results were enough to hamper training for Luis Enrique as the former Barcelona boss attempts to revamp Spanish football during this tournament.
Spain have been forced into individual training sessions rather than team drills which Enrique grow frustrated over.
The former Barcelona boss had hoped to use these last few training sessions to fine tune his new vision for Spain, one he hopes will evolve from the possession-pressing game that led to Spain’s triumphant runs in the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.
Spain disrupted by Covid in pursuit of tactical revolution
La Roja were hit by positive cases for Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, with the former Barcelona coach attempting to revamp Spanish football
Euro 2020: Spain vs Sweden line ups
Spain XI: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo
Sweden XI: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Isak
Pedri starts for Spain
We’ve had one upset already in Group E, could we get another?
Coming up next is Spain vs Sweden in Sevilla, with the ‘hosts’ handing a start to 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pedri.
Michael Jones will guide you through that one.
Full-time: Poland 1-2 Slovakia
Magic from Skriniar!
Full-time: Poland 1-2 Slovakia
Poland simply didn’t start well enough and it was Slovakia who took a deserved lead in the first half. Paulo Sousa’s side emerged from the break with more tempo to their play and found the equaliser after just 30 seconds of the restart, but their momentum was stalled by Krychowiak’s red card midway through the second period after the former Sevilla and PSG midfielder picked up his second booking. Milan Skriniar, who kept Lewandowski quiet throughout, is the hero for Slovakia after thumping in the winner.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies