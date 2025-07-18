Spain v Switzerland live: Women’s Euro 2025 hosts take on tournament favourites for semi-final place
England will play Italy in the first of the semi-finals with Spain, Switzerland, France and Germany looking to join them
Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.
Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.
Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. The winner will play either France or Germany in the semi-finals, with England to meet Italy in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
Follow updates from Spain v Switzerland in our match blog below
Spain v Switzerland prediction: Good luck Switzerland
Switzerland squeezed through to the quarter-finals for the first time after scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Finland and the hosts will be major underdogs when they take on world champions Spain in the quarter-finals.
In an ominous sign from the tournament favourites, Spain equalled the record set by England three years ago for the most goals scored in a Women’s Euros group stage, netting 14 across their three wins. They have shared the goals around the team but Esther Gonzalez has been prolific, with four already, while Alexia Putellas has been the player of the tournament so far with three goals and four assists.
Putellas looks back to her best after being ruled out of the previous Euros with a knee injury suffered on the eve of the tournament, which has meant Spain’s other two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati has been able to slowly build into the competition after being in hospital for treatment for viral meningitis a week before their first match.
Even with the whole country behind them and momentum building, Switzerland require their greatest ever performance to continue their journey. Geraldine Reuteler has been their standout player in midfield, so there is some hope of a magic moment. Spain just have so many different threats and look unstoppable in attack.
What is the team news?
Spain made some changes for their final group game against Italy but Aitana Bonmati should keep her place in midfield after making her first start of the tournament. Esther Gonzalez, the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, should return alongside Alexia Putellas and Mariana Caldentey. Cata Coll is yet to return in goal with Adriana Nanclares playing every game so far.
Switzerland named an unchanged team for their 1-1 draw against Finland and have been improved by Sydney Schertenleib and Svenja Fölmli coming into their attack. Schertenleib plays her club football with Barcelona while Lia Walti and Geraldine Reuteler have been their best performers of the tournament. Head coach Pia Sundhage has named the same defence for each match so far.
When is Spain v Switzerland?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Friday 18 July in Bern.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm.
Welcome
