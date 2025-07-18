When is Spain v Switzerland? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
Spain look like red-hot favourites but hosts Switzerland will be looking to cause a major upset
Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.
Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.
Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. Spain were knocked out of the last Euros by the hosts at the quarter-final stage when they lost to England in 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Spain v Switzerland?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Friday 18 July in Bern.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm.
What is the team news?
Spain made some changes for their final group game against Italy but Aitana Bonmati should keep her place in midfield after making her first start of the tournament. Esther Gonzalez, the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, should return alongside Alexia Putellas and Mariana Caldentey. Cata Coll is yet to return in goal with Adriana Nanclares playing every game so far.
Switzerland named an unchanged team for their 1-1 draw against Finland and have been improved by Sydney Schertenleib and Svenja Fölmli coming into their attack. Schertenleib plays her club football with Barcelona while Lia Walti and Geraldine Reuteler have been their best performers of the tournament. Head coach Pia Sundhage has named the same defence for each match so far.
Possible Spain XI: Nanclares; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Patri, Putellas, Bonmatí; Caldentey, Esther González, Pina
Possible Switzerland XI: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto; Schertenleib, Fölmli
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments