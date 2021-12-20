Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after forfeiting Rennes match
Rennes have been awarded a 3-0 win after Spurs were unable to play the Group G fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak
Tottenham have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after forfeiting their final group stage match against Rennes, Uefa has confirmed.
Spurs were unable to play the Group G tie, scheduled for December 9, after a Covid-19 outbreak in their first-team squad.
Antonio Conte’s side needed to beat the Ligue 1 team in order to advance to the knockout stages but Rennes have been awarded a 3-0 victory.
The result leaves Spurs third in the group, behind winners Rennes and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
A statement from Uefa confirmed: “The Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance to the regulations of the Europa Conference League.”
