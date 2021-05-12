Steven Gerrard reveals he has taken managerial advice from Sir Alex Ferguson

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has taken advice from former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and lauded the Scot for taking the time to help out an old rival.

During Gerrard’s playing days, being captain of Liverpool made him a problematic individual at times, with Ferguson in charge of the Red Devils and given the animosity between the two clubs.

But that rivalry has mellowed since the former England midfielder hung up his boots, with his first steps in a senior management role coming in Ferguson’s home nation.

As such, Gerrard has been in contact and, after being named Manager of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association, revealed the “secret” that he has been bending the ear of the Old Trafford great.

“I’ll let you into a little secret: I’ve had a couple of conversations with him,” Gerrard said.

“Since I retired we have parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

“He was fantastic in those conversations. At some point moving forward I’d love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee.

“He’s agreed to that and that’s fantastic from his point of view because he doesn’t have to give me his time, especially being a rival, but I think that goes to show what type of man he is. He’s not just the iconic manager we all know.”

In turn, Ferguson recently praised Gerrard’s handling of the media and noted it as a real strength of his at this early juncture of his managerial career.

Gerrard led Rangers to the Premiership title this season and has already said he aims to improve next term with the Gers, in terms of domestic cup competitions and with their progress in Europe.