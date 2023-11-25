Jump to content

Liveupdated1700925604

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700925545

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a through ball.

25 November 2023 15:19
1700925447

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

25 November 2023 15:17
1700925387

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever with a cross.

25 November 2023 15:16
1700925227

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:13
1700925134

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lewis Travis replaces Scott Wharton because of an injury.

25 November 2023 15:12
1700925055

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:10
1700924974

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:09
1700924937

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

25 November 2023 15:08
1700924926

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay in match because of an injury Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

25 November 2023 15:08
1700924907

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross following a corner.

25 November 2023 15:08

