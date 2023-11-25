Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a through ball.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever with a cross.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lewis Travis replaces Scott Wharton because of an injury.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay in match because of an injury Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross following a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies