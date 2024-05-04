Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714829223

Stoke City vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829192

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Match ends, Stoke City 4, Bristol City 0.

4 May 2024 14:26
1714829123

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Second Half ends, Stoke City 4, Bristol City 0.

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829035

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Mehdi Léris (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714829000

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Souleymane Sidibe (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828959

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828796

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Scott Twine.

4 May 2024 14:19
1714828645

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Substitution, Stoke City. Mehdi Léris replaces Million Manhoef.

4 May 2024 14:17
1714828496

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Wouter Burger.

4 May 2024 14:14
1714828469

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

4 May 2024 14:14
1714828467

Stoke City vs Bristol City

Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Haydon Roberts.

4 May 2024 14:14

