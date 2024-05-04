Stoke City vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Match ends, Stoke City 4, Bristol City 0.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Second Half ends, Stoke City 4, Bristol City 0.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Mehdi Léris (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Souleymane Sidibe (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Scott Twine.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Substitution, Stoke City. Mehdi Léris replaces Million Manhoef.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Wouter Burger.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.
Stoke City vs Bristol City
Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Haydon Roberts.
