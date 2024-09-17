Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726605904

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 17:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Fleetwood Town in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726605829

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Match ends, Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1).

17 September 2024 21:43
1726605559

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty Shootout ends, Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1).

17 September 2024 21:39
1726605557

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty saved. Ryan Broom (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:39
1726605518

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty saved. Wouter Burger (Stoke City) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:38
1726605478

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Goal! Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1). Elliott Bonds (Fleetwood Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

17 September 2024 21:37
1726605434

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Goal! Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1. Sol Sidibe (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 21:37
1726605387

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty missed. Mipo Odubeko (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot is just a bit too high.

17 September 2024 21:36
1726605346

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Goal! Stoke City 1(1), Fleetwood Town 1. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

17 September 2024 21:35
1726605299

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty missed! Still Stoke City 1, Fleetwood Town 1. Ryan Graydon (Fleetwood Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

17 September 2024 21:34
1726605260

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Penalty saved. Thomas Cannon (Stoke City) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 21:34

