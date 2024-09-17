Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Fleetwood Town in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Match ends, Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1).
Penalty Shootout ends, Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1).
Penalty saved. Ryan Broom (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved. Wouter Burger (Stoke City) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1(1). Elliott Bonds (Fleetwood Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Stoke City 1(2), Fleetwood Town 1. Sol Sidibe (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed. Mipo Odubeko (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot is just a bit too high.
Goal! Stoke City 1(1), Fleetwood Town 1. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty missed! Still Stoke City 1, Fleetwood Town 1. Ryan Graydon (Fleetwood Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
Penalty saved. Thomas Cannon (Stoke City) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
