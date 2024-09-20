Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726861143

Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 20 September 2024 18:00
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726861132

Stoke City vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Thompson.

20 September 2024 20:38
1726861128

Stoke City vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Cody Drameh (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20 September 2024 20:38
1726861110

Stoke City vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lewis Koumas.

20 September 2024 20:38
1726861083

Stoke City vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.

20 September 2024 20:38
1726861068

Stoke City vs Hull City

Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 September 2024 20:37
1726860846

Stoke City vs Hull City

Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 September 2024 20:34
1726860711

Stoke City vs Hull City

Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 September 2024 20:31
1726860594

Stoke City vs Hull City

Goal! Stoke City 1, Hull City 0. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bae Jun-Ho with a cross following a corner.

20 September 2024 20:29
1726860565

Stoke City vs Hull City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ivor Pandur.

20 September 2024 20:29
1726860564

Stoke City vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bae Jun-Ho.

20 September 2024 20:29

