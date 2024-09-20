Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Thompson.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Attempt blocked. Cody Drameh (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lewis Koumas.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Goal! Stoke City 1, Hull City 0. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bae Jun-Ho with a cross following a corner.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ivor Pandur.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bae Jun-Ho.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments