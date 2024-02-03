Stoke City vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Leicester City 2.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Mehdi Léris (Stoke City) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Foul by Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Foul by Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies