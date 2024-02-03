Jump to content

Liveupdated1706975285

Stoke City vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706975251

Stoke City vs Leicester City

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Leicester City 2.

3 February 2024 15:47
1706975185

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Mehdi Léris (Stoke City) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975074

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Wout Faes.

3 February 2024 15:44
1706974946

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974805

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

3 February 2024 15:40
1706974775

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Foul by Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).

3 February 2024 15:39
1706974679

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:37
1706974622

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Foul by Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).

3 February 2024 15:37
1706974550

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

3 February 2024 15:35
1706974481

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

3 February 2024 15:34

