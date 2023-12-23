Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1703345466

Stoke City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703345402

Stoke City vs Millwall

Ryan Mmaee (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23 December 2023 15:30
1703345242

Stoke City vs Millwall

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 December 2023 15:27
1703345233

Stoke City vs Millwall

Delay in match (Millwall).

23 December 2023 15:27
1703345224

Stoke City vs Millwall

Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 December 2023 15:27
1703344957

Stoke City vs Millwall

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344955

Stoke City vs Millwall

Delay in match because of an injury Mehdi Léris (Stoke City).

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344857

Stoke City vs Millwall

Luke McNally (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23 December 2023 15:20
1703344820

Stoke City vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mehdi Léris.

23 December 2023 15:20
1703344737

Stoke City vs Millwall

Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 December 2023 15:18
1703344733

Stoke City vs Millwall

Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

23 December 2023 15:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in