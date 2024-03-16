Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602708

Stoke City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602649

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Goal! Stoke City 0, Norwich City 1. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range following a fast break.

16 March 2024 15:24
1710602562

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

16 March 2024 15:22
1710602518

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602363

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Substitution, Stoke City. Jordan Thompson replaces Ben Pearson because of an injury.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602345

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602341

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Delay in match because of an injury Ben Pearson (Stoke City).

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602266

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:17
1710602136

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602111

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710601972

Stoke City vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 March 2024 15:12

