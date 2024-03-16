Stoke City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Goal! Stoke City 0, Norwich City 1. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range following a fast break.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Attempt blocked. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Substitution, Stoke City. Jordan Thompson replaces Ben Pearson because of an injury.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Pearson (Stoke City).
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
