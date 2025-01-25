Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stoke City vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 10:30 GMT
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Oxford United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Match ends, Stoke City 0, Oxford United 0.

25 January 2025 14:22

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Oxford United 0.

25 January 2025 14:21

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Mark Harris (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 14:21

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

25 January 2025 14:19

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Nathan Lowe (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 January 2025 14:18

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 14:18

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 14:17

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Nathan Lowe (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

25 January 2025 14:17

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Alex Matos (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 January 2025 14:16

Stoke City vs Oxford United

Foul by Alex Matos (Oxford United).

25 January 2025 14:16

