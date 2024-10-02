Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Stoke City vs Portsmouth LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 02 October 2024 17:45 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Portsmouth in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Match ends, Stoke City 6, Portsmouth 1.

2 October 2024 21:39

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Second Half ends, Stoke City 6, Portsmouth 1.

2 October 2024 21:39

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Elias Sørensen (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Silvera with a cross following a corner.

2 October 2024 21:37

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Zak Swanson (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

2 October 2024 21:37

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

2 October 2024 21:36

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Silvera with a cross.

2 October 2024 21:36

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

2 October 2024 21:36

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom McIntyre with a headed pass.

2 October 2024 21:36

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

2 October 2024 21:35

Stoke City vs Portsmouth

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

2 October 2024 21:35

