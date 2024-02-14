Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilias Chair.
Foul by Luke Cundle (Stoke City).
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
