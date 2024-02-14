Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707940444

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 14 February 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707940378

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

14 February 2024 19:52
1707940241

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Luke Cundle (Stoke City).

14 February 2024 19:50
1707940228

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 February 2024 19:50
1707940166

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

14 February 2024 19:49
1707940132

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.

14 February 2024 19:48
1707940102

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

14 February 2024 19:48
1707939964

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

First Half begins.

14 February 2024 19:46
1707936814

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14 February 2024 18:53
1707936308

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14 February 2024 18:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in