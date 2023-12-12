Stoke City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Josh Laurent (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Charlie Patino (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Carl Rushworth.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Foul by Jerry Yates (Swansea City).
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Tymon following a corner.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Luke McNally.
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies