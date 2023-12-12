Jump to content

Liveupdated1702412704

Stoke City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 12 December 2023 18:45
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702412686

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Josh Laurent (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 December 2023 20:24
1702412535

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Charlie Patino (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 December 2023 20:22
1702412478

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 December 2023 20:21
1702412349

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Harry Darling.

12 December 2023 20:19
1702412309

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 December 2023 20:18
1702412167

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Carl Rushworth.

12 December 2023 20:16
1702412122

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Foul by Jerry Yates (Swansea City).

12 December 2023 20:15
1702412073

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Tymon following a corner.

12 December 2023 20:14
1702412027

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Luke McNally.

12 December 2023 20:13
1702411980

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 December 2023 20:13

