Liveupdated1712412485

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 April 2024 14:00
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712412423

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Million Manhoef.

6 April 2024 15:07
1712412308

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

6 April 2024 15:05
1712412141

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

First Half begins.

6 April 2024 15:02
1712408884

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

6 April 2024 14:08
1712408429

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

6 April 2024 14:00

