Liveupdated1699714264

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MHP Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 13:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699713948

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card.

11 November 2023 14:45
1699713934

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

11 November 2023 14:45
1699713915

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

11 November 2023 14:45
1699713723

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 November 2023 14:42
1699713688

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Felix Nmecha.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713685

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713681

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt saved. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713679

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Penalty saved. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713623

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Penalty VfB Stuttgart. Deniz Undav draws a foul in the penalty area.

11 November 2023 14:40
1699713622

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11 November 2023 14:40

