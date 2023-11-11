Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from MHP Arena
Follow live coverage as Stuttgart face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card.
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).
Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Felix Nmecha.
Attempt missed. Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty VfB Stuttgart. Deniz Undav draws a foul in the penalty area.
Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
